New Mexico health secretary to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins will host a remote news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

Earlier this month, Dr. Collins emphasized that while it is a major step to have received the vaccine in New Mexico, it is important to keep practicing COVID-safe protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing. Dr. Collins also explained that hopefully, in one year, more than 70% of New Mexico will be vaccinated and there will be additional data available on transmission allowing us to know when we will no longer need to wear masks and social distance.

