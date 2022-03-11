NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Marking the two year anniversary of the first known COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, the state health secretary is expected to address new changes to how the state reports data related to the virus. KRQE News 13 will live stream a news conference on the changes Friday, with coverage beginning on this page around 2 p.m.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has been reporting case, death and hospitalization numbers on COVID-19 nearly every day, helping chart the rise and fall of the virus’ prevalence in the community. KRQE News 13 details current and historical COVID-19 information in a continually revised article titled, “Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico.”

But as the state has experienced a significant downturn in the number of new COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations being reported, health leaders are also forecasting a change in how they report data. Friday afternoon, Acting Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase is expected to discuss how NMDOH will modify its daily COVID-19 case count reporting and ways the state is planning for an ongoing response and future surges.

Since the beginning of February, New Mexico has continued to see a significant downturn in the number of new COVID-19 cases. According to a report published March 7, 2022, New Mexico reported just 2,459 new COVID cases in the previous 7-days, between March 1 and March 7. During the peak of the omicron variant, New Mexico recorded 38,886 new COVID cases in the week between January 11 and 17, 2022.

Hospitalizations continue to decline across New Mexico, as well. According to the state’s latest hospitalization report, just 104 new COVID patients were admitted to New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19 in the last week, between March 1 and March 7. On Thursday, New Mexico reported 161 total active hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state.