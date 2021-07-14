New Mexico health secretaries to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will hold a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update on this page.

It has been a month since New Mexico Health officials gave a COVID-19 update. The last one was on June 16 when officials gave an update on the state’s 60% vaccination goal to reopen.

The secretaries are expected to give an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control has issued a new recommendation regarding in-person learning and allowing students to not wear a mask in the classroom if they are fully vaccinated. They recommend that students who are not vaccinated wear a mask in the classroom.

On July 9, the state’s public education department says it’s waiting for NMDOH to review the recommendation and give them some guidelines. However, they expect them to align closely with the CDC’s recommendations.

