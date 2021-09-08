New Mexico health secretaries provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Some ampoules with ncov-2019 vaccine in a box. to fight the coronavirus pandemic. | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s top health officials are expected to address the state’s current COVID-19 outlook in a news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the news conference on this page starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

David R. Scrase, M.D., Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, Deputy Secretary Laura Parajón, M.D. and Christine Ross, M.D., NMDOH State Epidemiologist will hold the conference.

At last week’s news conference, health officials pushed for parents to get their kids vaccinated. They also said that test positivity rate for kids ages five to 17 is on the rise. Last Wednesday, officials said they want to see more testing of school-aged kids. “We are working closely with PED on collecting better data to help us discern school-associated cases amongst children vs. kids getting infected outside school environment,” said Dr. Ross.

The state reported 2,510 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days and 10 more deaths.