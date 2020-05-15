New Mexico health officials warn against travel as border states reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For those that have been following the state’s stay-at-home order, it’s probably been a while since you’ve had a real visit with friends and family – especially if they live out-of-state. With surrounding states reopening, health leaders in New Mexico are still cautioning people against traveling.

There have been far fewer planes take off from the Sunport and less traffic on the roads in the last two months, as New Mexicans have been under a strict stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I think that travel is what brought COVID to New Mexico, and travel continues to cause spread,” explained Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase. As surrounding states lift restrictions and businesses open up, so does the risk for spread, Dr. Scrase warns.

Cases continue to climb in border cities like El Paso, less than an hour drive from Las Cruces where the mayor pleaded with residents in a Facebook video to stay home.

“I’m gonna ask if you could please refrain from going to El Paso,” said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “Think about your health and the health of your family and to please stay home. If necessary, shop local.”

Residents in southeast New Mexico and the four corners are used to hopping state lines, driving to places like Durango or Lubbock, to do business and shop. Then there are summer visits with family and friends that people are having to rethink.

“I’m gonna start with the assumption that people cross borders, so I’ll start with that,” Dr. Scrase said. “And I think it just absolutely, unequivocally means we’ll have more cases and more hospitalizations.”

With airlines ramping up sterilization methods, Dr. Scrase said we may know more down the line. For now, virtual visits, social distancing, wearing masks and staying home are the safest bets, he said.

Last month, the Sunport reported air travel was down 96 percent. The state’s public health order still asks people who must travel out-of-state to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

