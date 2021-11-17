New Mexico health officials update state’s COVID-19 trends

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials are expected to provide an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 response in a news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to attend Wednesday’s news conference as well, “schedule permitting.” The governor hasn’t joined any of the state’s COVID-19 briefings since July 2021, shortly after the state dropped all of its reopening criteria.

COVID case numbers in New Mexico indicate a continued upward trend of the virus. A state report publish Monday, November 15, 2021, indicates New Mexico charted 9,720 new COVID-19 cases in the week prior. That’s about 1,500 more cases than the week prior, where New Mexico saw 8,254 cases between November 2 and November 8.

At the last COVID-19 briefing, state leaders highlighted data suggesting vaccinated New Mexicans are beginning to see waning immunity. “What we’re learning is people start becoming more likely to get a vaccine breakthrough infection at about five and a half months,” Dr. David Scrase said last Wednesday. “Immunity does wane, we’re seeing it in our data, and what this means for us is we all need to start getting in line to get a booster.”

Since then, the state has opened access to booster shot eligibility for all New Mexicans. The state also extended its indoor mask mandate.