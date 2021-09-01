New Mexico health officials to update state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s top health officials are expected to address the state’s current COVID-19 outlook in a virtual news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the news conference on this page starting around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The news conference comes as the state has resumed weekly updates on COVID-19 amid a growing number of cases throughout August. On Monday, the state reported 2,286 new cases across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, August 28 through 30. That number is slightly higher than numbers from the prior weekend of August 21 through 23, when the state reported 2,201 new cases.

During the last briefing on August 25, the state’s acting Department of Health Secretary and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said New Mexico hospitals were just days away from “crisis standards of care.” That status often indicates hospitals are in the position of picking and choosing who needs care, as opposed to the traditional hospital practice of helping everyone who comes to the facility.

On Monday, the state also reported 394 hospitalizations. That number is a slight decline from the recent peak of 433 hospitalizations on August 25.

Wednesday’s news conference will be lead by Dr. David Scrase. NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón and NMDOH’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross are also slated to present during the news conference.