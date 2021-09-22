New Mexico health officials to update COVID-19 trends Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amid what was described last week as a “downward trend” for new COVID-19 cases, state health officials are expected to update New Mexico’s COVID-19 outlook during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the briefing on this page starting around 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, September 21, New Mexico reported 412 new COVID-19 case and 11 additional deaths. 369 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. During last week’s news conference, Dr. Scrase said hospitals would likely remained “stretch thin” with high numbers of COVID patients through September.

“We still are scrambling, still working to try to keep as many beds open in the state as we possibly can,” Dr. Scrase said during the September 15, 2021 news conference. “This is still something keeping us awake at night, concern that there is a lot of movement of health care personnel.”

Since the state’s last briefing, an FDA panel rejected authorization of using the Pfizer vaccine for widespread COVID-19 booster shots. The same panel also approved Pfizer COVID-vaccine booster shots for the elderly and high-risk individuals.

In the last week, Pfizer has also released data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The company says its study suggests the vaccine is safe and effective in the younger age group. Pfizer is expected to apply for emergency use authorization of the vaccine among 5 to 11 year old’s in the coming weeks.

“We are hearing that it’s possible that the Pfizer vaccine may be approved for at least 5 to 11-year-olds by Halloween,” Dr. Scrase said during the September 15 news conference. “Every single parent that I know keeps asking me what I’m hearing — while that’s just someone quoting the possibility of availability, it’s a good number to start counting the days to, even if it isn’t exactly that day.”