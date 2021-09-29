New Mexico health officials to give update on COVID-19 trends Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s top health experts are expected to detail the latest trends in COVID-19 cases for the state during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page at 2 p.m.

The update comes one week after health experts outlined an apparent slowing or “plateauing” of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. According to the most recently published state report from Monday, the state saw 4,131 new COVID cases reported over the last week (ending Sept. 27, 2021,) down from 4,556 new COVID cases reported in the week prior.

Meanwhile, the state also reports hospital admissions have gone up over last week, compared to the week prior. 165 new patients were admitted to New Mexico hospitals with COVID between September 21 and 27th. The week prior, New Mexico reported 150 new COVID-related hospital admissions. In total across all hospitals in New Mexico, 301 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico as of Tuesday.

Speaking of hospitalizations during a news conference last week, NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said, “Remember, hospital activity follows case activity.” Dr. Scrase added, “cases are now at a plateau, they came down a little, but they’re not sloping downward the past few days, so, we’re still really concerned about our hospitals.”

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 12 additional deaths and 613 new COVID-19 cases. Wednesday’s news conference is expected to be attended by Dr. David Scrase, NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón and NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross.