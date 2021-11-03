New Mexico health officials to talk COVID-19 trends, vaccines for kids Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s top doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health are expected to address the latest COVID-19 case trends and vaccines for kids during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will livestream the briefing here on this page with coverage starting around 2 p.m.

For the last two months, the state’s weekly news conferences have been dominated by a continued high number of new COVID-19 cases the state has sustained through September and October. In mid-October, the state formally declared “crisis standards of care,” giving New Mexico hospitals the ability to use a more standardized procedure for making decisions on who receives medical care.

At a news conference last week, New Mexico’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross said, the state was “sitting on this very uncomfortable plateau, which is highly impacting our health care delivery system and all of us here in New Mexico.” New Mexico reported 675 new COVID cases Tuesday and 12 additional COVID-related deaths.

Some of Tuesday’s news conference is expected to be highlighting the latest federal authorization allowing kids ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The New Mexico Department of Health says a dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5-11 contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose. According to the guidelines, children who get the first dose would get a second dose 21 days later.

State doctors described last week they believe the new vaccine eligibility for kids could help slow the continued spread of the Delta variant through New Mexico. According to a report publish November 1, 2021, New Mexico saw 6,656 new COVID-19 cases in the week prior.