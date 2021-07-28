State health officials to provide update following CDC’s mask guidelines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3 p.m. Dr. David Scrase, the New Mexico Department of Health acting secretary and New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary is expected to give the update. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update on this page.

The briefing comes after the CDC released new mask guidelines Tuesday. The CDC is recommending masks should be worn indoors even when fully vaccinated, in counties where COVID transmission is ‘substantial’ or ‘high.’ One indicator of that is the total number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days being 50 or higher. In New Mexico, that applies to 14 counties including Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties in the metro area.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials are also recommending that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors.