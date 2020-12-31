New Mexico health officials address new COVID strain

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of Wednesday, New Mexico has received nearly 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. While details are still being worked out on when we will get more, state officials said they are closely monitoring a new, more contagious strain of the virus. It was first discovered in the U.K. and has now made its way to New Mexico’s neighboring states. The state said they are working to understand the potential impact of this variant including how it spreads and how it affects those who are infected.

While vaccine distribution is underway in New Mexico, health officials are closely monitoring a new strain of coronavirus that’s been confirmed both in California and neighboring Colorado. “Definitely there is a strain, a new strain, and what we are doing is watching it closely,” said Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins in a remote news conference Wednesday.

New Mexico Department of Health said at this time, the CDC does not have evidence that the new variant causes more severe disease, but it does spread more easily person-to-person. “It is a matter of watching and identifying the strains and understanding how our vaccines can target that variant,” Collins said.

Collins said she is optimistic the current available vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna should protect against this new strain. “The positive thing is even though it’s a variant, it has the spikes that the current vaccine’s target for energizing our immune system, so we are hopeful our current vaccine will suffice,” Collins said. “We have to keep our eye on this.”

However, with widespread distribution of the vaccine not expected in our state for several months, local health officials stress the importance of continuing to follow COVID-safe practices in the meantime. The state said they are monitoring and conducting surveillance of potential new strains in the community using genomic sequence analysis. NMDOH said their PCR test gives them a heads up on the new variant, but so far, they have not found it here in New Mexico.