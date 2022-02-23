NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in two weeks and since New Mexico dropped its indoor mask mandate, state health leaders are expected to provide an update on the latest COVID-19 trends Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

New Mexico has seen a more than 37% decline in COVID-related hospitalizations over the last two and a half weeks according to Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported just 351 patients hospitalized with the virus, a number that hasn’t been charted since October 2021, before the delta variant began surging in the state.

In a recent interview with KRQE News 13 featured on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast, Dr. Scrase said New Mexico has also recently increased its supply of COVID-fighting oral therapeutic drugs and a new monoclonal antibody treatment to help keep COVID-positive patients from being hospitalized. “For me, that’s kind of what flipped my switch to say we can do this [end the indoor mask mandate] now,” Scrase said.

According to a state report published Monday, New Mexico recorded a total of just 172 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past seven days, between February 15 and 21, 2022. That’s down from 249 total COVID-related admissions in the week prior, between February 8 and 14.

As the state has relaxed its indoor mask mandate, it’s also making a public push for immunocompromised people to get a fourth shot of the COVID vaccine. On Monday, the NMDOH sent out text messages and emails to around 75,000 New Mexicans registered through the state’s COVID vaccine portal, urging them to get a fourth dose per CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, people are considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised if they have: