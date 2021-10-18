New Mexico health leaders to update state’s COVID-19 trends Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are expected to outline New Mexico’s latest COVID-19 trends during a virtual news conference Monday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the presentation here on this page beginning around 3 p.m.

The update marks the first public address health leaders have made since October 6, when data indicated the state had hit a plateau or sustained number of new COVID cases. At the time, New Mexico’s Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said it was “a huge problem because of the state our hospitals are in and have been in all this whole time.”

Last week, New Mexico’s epidemiology reports published on October 11 indicated 184 people were admitted to New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19 between Oct. 4 and 11. That was just 3 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations from the week before that, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4.

According to the most recently available (October 5) modeling report from Los Alamos National Laboratory, cases rates were appearing to level “at a high incidence” earlier this month. As of October 11, state data shows New Mexico racked up 5,236 known new cases of COVID-19 in the week prior.