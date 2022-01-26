NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health leaders are expected to update New Mexico’s latest COVID-19 trends during a virtual news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

Driven by the omicron variant, New Mexico has continued to average roughly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases each day over the last week. According to a report published Monday, New Mexico reported 36,151 cases over the last seven days stretch from January 18th through the 24th.

The state may be inching closer toward the peak of the omicron-driven surge, which has helped reset the records for the daily number of new COVID cases multiple times in the last month. At a news conference last week, the New Mexico Department of Health’s Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the state’s modeling team projected the omicron-related surge would likely peak by the end of January, somewhere between January 27 and February 2.

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths. The numbers bring the state’s pandemic totals up to 455,947 cases and 6,317 COVID-related deaths.

Over the last week, the New Mexico Department of Health has moved ahead with a state plan to widely distribute rapid COVID tests to communities across the state through county governments. In the Albuquerque-area, Bernalillo County announced a plan Monday to deliver tests first to some community centers and senior centers with high case positivity rates.