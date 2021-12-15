New Mexico health leaders to update COVID-19 trends, omicron variant

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leading doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) are expected to update the state’s latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The news conference comes as the state announced its first identified case of the omicron variant on Monday. The case was identified Sunday, December 12 with a female adult in Bernalillo County.

Omicron has been labeled a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control due to several mutations in the virus’ spike protein. According to NMDOH, the variant “appears to be spreading faster than the currently-dominant Delta variant.”

Since October, New Mexico has faced a continued high-level of new COVID-19 cases, putting stress on the state’s hospital systems. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases, while 666 people were hospitalized with the virus.

One of two Albuquerque hospital systems under “crisis standards of care,” University of New Mexico Hospital announced at last week’s NMDOH news conference the system would begin reassigning some medical professionals including surgeons, anesthesiologists, residents, and house officers to help provide care in other areas of the hospital. Outpatient care remains unaffected, however, UNMH is not accepting most requests for transfers into its facility and only doing surgery on patients that is required within two weeks.

Through October, New Mexico added between 4,700 and 6,600 new COVID cases each week. In November, cases continued climbing between 8,200 and nearly 9,900 new COVID cases each week. According to the state’s latest weekly report, New Mexico added 7,953 new cases between December 7 and December 13, 2021.

Wednesday’s news conference is slated to be led by NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase, NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross, and NMDOH Deputy Director Dr. Laura Parajón.