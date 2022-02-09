NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico health leaders are expected to provide an update the state’s latest COVID-19 case trends in a news conference Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the briefing on his page starting around 1 p.m.

The update comes one week after the New Mexico Department of Health highlighted a “rapid decline” in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the week prior. Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said last week, “we’re coming down fairly rapidly, which is what we’ve seen across the world with omicron.”

Since then, New Mexico’s data shows the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decline. According to an NMDOH report published Monday, February 7, in the week from February 1 through 7, the state reported 13,432 new COVID cases. That’s down from the prior week’s report, published January 31, which reported 26,844 new COVID 19 cases from January 25 through 31.

In the realm of hospitalizations, an NMDOH report published Monday showed 370 people were admitted to New Mexico hospitals for COVID-19 between February 1 through 7. That’s down from 430 people reportedly admitted to New Mexico hospitals for COVID-19 between January 25 and 31.