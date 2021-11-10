New Mexico health leaders to update COVID-19 case trends Wednesday afternoon

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amid a sustained high number of new COVID-19 cases across the state, New Mexico health leaders are expected to address the virus' latest trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report published Monday, November 8, New Mexico reported 8,254 new COVID-19 cases in the week prior. That’s about a 2,000 case increase compared to the week prior, where 6,656 cases were reported between October 26 and November 1, according to an NMDOH report.

The state’s case increase was forecasted by New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase during a news conference on Wednesday, November 3, where Dr. Scrase said the state was “definitely headed on another uptick” in cases. The state’s continued high case load was recently nationally highlighted in the New York Times, which published an article Wednesday titled, “cases rise sharply in New Mexico despite a relatively strong inoculation rate.”

A recent state vaccination report shows from February 2021 through present day, New Mexico’s saw 22,041 confirmed COVID cases among the vaccinated, compared to 90,373 confirmed COVID cases among the unvaccinated. Of those cases, 5,775 unvaccinated people were hospitalized compared to 1,004 hospitalizations among the vaccinated.

New Mexico’s vaccination report published on November 8 shows since February 2021, 1,133 unvaccinated people have died of COVID-19. Of the vaccinated, 93 people have died since February 2021.

Meanwhile, the push to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 continues in New Mexico, where 188,000 kids are now eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine. According to the NMDOH, as of Tuesday, about a thousand or fewer than 1%, have gotten their first COVID vaccine shot.