New Mexico health leaders to provide update on state’s COVID-19 trends

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amid a national rise in COVID-19 cases tied to the omicron variant and a continued rise in the total number of new cases in New Mexico, state health leaders are expected to update the latest virus trends in a virtual news conference this afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference here on this page with coverage beginning around 3:30 p.m. MST.

On Monday, New Mexico reported 1,654 new COVID-19 cases with a 7-day test positivity rate of nearly 20%. That means over the last week, roughly one in every five COVID-19 tests is coming back positive in New Mexico.

According to a state report published Monday, January 3, 12,075 new COVID-19 infections we reported between December 28 and January 3. New Mexico has so far confirmed just 29 cases of the omicron variant in the state. The first case was found on December 12, 2021.

Amid a rise in case, New Mexico has adopted new quarantine and isolation guidance from the CDC. Those new guidelines cut the length of isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from ten days to five days.

The briefing marks the first helmed by the New Mexico Department of Health’s Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase in roughly three weeks. NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross are also expected to participate in Wednesday’s news conference.