New Mexico health leaders to provide update on COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a remote news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 22, New Mexico’s health leaders will provide an update on the state’s efforts to address COVID-19. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page at 2 p.m.

During last week’s update, state health officials stated that it was too early to tell what the omicron variant meant for New Mexico’s case rates or the severity of the illness. On Sunday, Dec. 12 a female adult in Bernalillo County was identified as the state’s first case of the variant. It’s unknown if any other cases have been identified since then.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 733 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional COVID-19 related deaths. That brings the statewide totals to 340,604 total cases and 5,662 total deaths.

Last week marked one of the lower total numbers of virus-related hospitalizations over the last several weeks as New Mexico has recently faced a continued high level of new COVID-19 cases that stressed the state’s hospital systems.

Serving as a mass vaccination site, Expo New Mexico last week reported that it was averaging about 300 patients a day. Additionally, UNM announced on Monday that The Pit would require vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test for fans attending games.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update will include Deputy Cabinet Secretary of NMDOH Dr. Laura Parajon and NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross.