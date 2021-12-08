New Mexico health leaders to discuss latest COVID case & vaccine trends

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After forecasting “cautious optimism” for a lessening number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico last week, state health leaders are planning to update the latest virus data and vaccine trends in a news conference this afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news briefing here on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The weekly update comes as New Mexico recorded 11,277 known new COVID-19 cases over the last week, between November 30 and December 6. At a news conference last week, NMDOH’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross expressed cautious optimism based on data from showing a decline in the state’s “spread rate,” or the number of secondary, new COVID-19 cases for every one case found.

“What we want to see if this number under one, and if it’s under one, if it continues to remain under one, we hope to see a further deceleration in our cases, then followed by a decline in our case rates,” Dr. Ross said during a briefing on Wednesday, December 1. “So this does give us some reason to have some cautious optimism, but case rates still remain so elevated … we will have to follow this closely over the next few weeks, especially post-Thanksgiving, to see if the travel and gatherings are going to impact us in a negative way.”

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. The state also said 666 people were hospitalized with the virus, down from 2021’s peak hospitalizations of 675, reported on December 3.

Amid state health leaders promoting COVID vaccine booster shots in recent weeks, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced requirements for booster shots last Thursday. Part of the state’s latest health order, the change effectively requires workers in higher-risk environments like health care, congregate care settings, public schools, and state employee to get booster shots.

Health leaders have emphasized data indicating an increased likelihood for breakthrough cases to emerge among people who’ve been fully vaccinated for roughly six months without a booster shot. On November 10, New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said, “We’re learning people start becoming more likely to get a vaccine breakthrough infection at about five and a half months.”

State health leaders are also expected to provide the latest information Wednesday on the omicron variant. So far, New Mexico has no confirmed cases of omicron. Dr. David Scrase, Dr. Christine Ross, and NMDOH Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón are expected to attend Wednesday’s news briefing.