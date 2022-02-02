NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health leaders are expected to discuss New Mexico’s latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 1,809 new COVID-19 cases, one of the lowest daily totals of new cases in several weeks. During last week’s news conference on COVID-19, Dr. David Scrase reiterated how the state modeling team expected New Mexico’s omicron-lead case surge to peak somewhere between January 27 and February 2. Overall COVID-19 case counts through January remained roughly two-and-a-half times what the daily case rates were in the state’s last peak, in November 2020.

New Mexico is continuing to see large numbers of COVID hospitalizations. According to a report published Monday, the New Mexico admitted 430 people with COVID-19 into hospitals in the week from January 26th through the 31st. At least more 424 people were admitted to New Mexico hospitals with COVID between January 18th and 24th, up from 357 between January 11th and 17th and 294 between January 4th and 10th.