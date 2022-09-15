ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is expected to discuss the latest data in respects to COVID-19 and monkeypox cases in New Mexico during a news conference this afternoon. The update comes as health leaders work to administer newly acquired omicron COVID-19 booster shots and at least 26 known cases of monkeypox have been reported in New Mexico.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

Since the NMDOH’s last news conference on COVID and monkeypox trends in early August, the number of newly reported COVID cases has appeared to trend down. A state report published on Monday, September 12 indicates 1,657 new COVID infections reported in the prior seven days, between September 6 and 12.

In August, NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said COVID was “pretty stable in the state,” while saying the state was “still at a high level of cases,” according to metrics defined the CDC. In August, the state was averaging roughly 40 cases per 100,000 people. 28 cases per 100,000 people is considered a “high” rate of transmission, according to federal standards.

In the realm of monkeypox, in early August, NMDOH said it had registered 10 know cases of the disease. As of a September 6 update, the state had registered 26 known infections.