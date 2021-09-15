New Mexico health, education officials to address state’s COVID-19 trends Wednesday

A new study from the CDC looking at more than half a million people has come to the conclusion that COVID vaccines remain effective. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One week after state health officials noted an apparent “deceleration” in the number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, officials are expected to update the latest case trends during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page, with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The latest weekly report on New Mexico’s COVID-19 trends comes amid a summer where the state has seen a surge of new cases across July and August. Just last month, health officials expressed concern about the summer 2021 spike looking similar to the state’s worst COVID-19 spike in late 2020.

During an August 11 news conference, New Mexico Department of Health’s Epidemiologist Christine Ross said the increase in cases at the time looked “similar to what (the state) saw prior to (New Mexico’s) worst surge to date in the winter.” At the time, case counts were 10 times higher than they were the first week of July, according to state data.

However, since then, the state has seen a “deceleration” in the number of new COVID-19 cases. According to data posted on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of September 10, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico had dropped to 382 new cases a day. On August 25, the state’s 7-day average appeared to spike at 862 new cases a day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, New Mexico announced 749 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 242,399 cases. Twelve additional deaths were announced.

New Mexico’s Acting Department of Health Secretary and Department of Human Services Dr. David Scrase is expected to participate in Wednesday’s news conference, alongside the state’s Public Education Secretary-designate Dr. Kurt Steinhaus. NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon is also expected to join the conversation.