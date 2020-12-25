New Mexico governor urges safety during holiday season

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made another plea Thursday for people to be safe this holiday season.

She said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that her thoughts were with every New Mexican grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Even as we celebrate the holidays, we must continue to protect our families and our communities. Please be safe this holiday season,” she said.

State health officials reported an additional 29 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s tally to 2,272 since the pandemic began. More than half of the latest deaths involved people who were residents at nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

Officials also reported more than 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 infections for the day, pushing the overall statewide total to nearly 135,200 since the start of the pandemic.

New infections had tapered off over the last week, but health officials were concerned that gatherings for Christmas would lead to another surge.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery