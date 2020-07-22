New Mexico governor thanks Trump for joining mask movement

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday thanked President Donald Trump for telling Americans that they should wear masks when they’re unable to keep distance between themselves and other people.

The Democrat’s appreciation came in a Tweet: “Thanks for joining us, Mr. President.”

Trump said he was getting used to wearing a mask as he showed off his from the White House briefing room podium. He pulled it out of his suit pocket and encouraged the public to put one when they’re close together, acknowledging that the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect and we need everything we can get,” he said.

Masks are mandated in New Mexico, where an uptick in cases recently prompted the governor to roll back indoor dining at restaurants and limit capacities at other businesses. The changing public health orders have spurred legal challenges as many business owners have become frustrated.

State health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 307 COVID-19 cases. That brings the statewide total to 17,517 since the pandemic began. Another 10 deaths also were reported, bringing that tally to nearly 590.

