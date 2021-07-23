New Mexico governor closely monitoring COVID-19 numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials are closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases. But there was no indication Thursday of whether officials were considering reinstating any public health restrictions to curb spread.

The state Health Department reported Thursday that another 273 cases have been confirmed, marking one of the highest daily totals in months. That topped the 271 cases reported the day before.

“Certainly recent case numbers aren’t where anyone wants them to be,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor. “It’s more important than ever that New Mexicans get vaccinated.”

She said the state Health Department and its partners will continue reaching out to people “in every way they can” to encourage them to protect themselves and their loved ones from death and serious illness caused by the virus.

After dealing with some of the toughest restrictions in the nation, New Mexico reopened July 1. Health officials have reported more than 2,700 additional cases since then as the 7-day average positivity rate has increased from just under 2% to 3.8% in recent weeks.

In all, there have been more than 208,000 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. That includes just over 1,300 cases among people who were vaccinated, health officials said.