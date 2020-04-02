New Mexico Girl Scouts seeking donations for truck drivers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Girl Scouts are thanking truck drivers for delivering supplies to our stores. The Girl Scouts have partnered with Love’s Travel Stops along I-40 in New Mexico.

They’re asking the public to order cookies online that will be donated to drivers at the stores next month. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico CEO says, “This is our way to say thank you to the men and women who are keeping our shelves stocked.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources