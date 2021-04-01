New Mexico Gas Company offers COVID-19 assistance to residential, small business customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company has announced that it has established $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help residential customers who qualify and small business owners who have fallen behind on their natural gas bills as a result of the pandemic. In a press release, the company states that residential customers can apply for help through New Mexico Gas Company’s HEAT New Mexico program.

Those who qualify will receive a one-time payment of $150 toward their bill. Small business owners can apply online and those who qualify may be eligible for a one-time credit of up to $250.

“We’re here to help,” said New Mexico Gas Company President Ryan Shell in a statement. “We understand that many of our customers have been impacted by the pandemic. We want them to know that assistance is available, and we want to do our part to help them recover.”

Additional information can be found online at nmgco.com or by calling the company’s Call Center at 1-888-664-2726.