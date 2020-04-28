New Mexico funeral homes continue to prepare for COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While the number of COVID-19 deaths has stretched mortuaries beyond their limits in many cities across the country, fortunately, that’s not the case here in New Mexico. One local funeral director says they were prepared for hundreds of more coronavirus deaths expected by this time but he says the governor’s proactive tactics are the reason they are now over-prepared.

Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy and the coronavirus outbreak has made it even harder for families to grieve. “I wanted to giver her a hug, I wanted to touch her and couldn’t do anything but sit there and tell her I’m so sorry,” says Tom Antram, the owner of French Funerals and Cremations.

Antram says they are live streaming and shooting cell phone videos of funeral services and burials. “We needed to make sure we were giving them that opportunity to say goodbye,” Antram says.

Planning funerals for COVID-19 victims is a challenge. “The family has likely been exposed, so we’re asking them to wait a couple of weeks if they want to come into the funeral home or if they want to view their loved one,” Antram says.

As of Monday, the state has 104 COVID-19 related deaths, French Funerals have handled 15. “We were anticipating and planning for the worst and hoping for the best and we still are,” Antram says.

Antram says Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has funeral homes statewide on standby. They were planning for more than 500 deaths during the virus’s peak. He says the state is monitoring funeral homes closely to make sure they don’t run out of room.

“So she has every funeral home across the entire state sending in a report nightly and saying how many people we have in our care, that are in refrigeration, how many open spaces we have so she always has that count,” Antram said.

So far, the number of COVID deaths hasn’t overwhelmed those resources as it has in other states where bodies are being stored in refrigerated trucks or warehouses. Antram says for those robbed of their final goodbye, “As a society, we’re going to see the lingering impacts of grief for quite a while,” he says.

The state also brought in refrigerated trucks to help just in case especially in rural areas, where funeral homes don’t have as much space to store bodies. Antram says most of the families he has helped, cremated the bodies.

