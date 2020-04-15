New Mexico food banks not seeing as many people as national food banks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has one of the highest poverty rates in the country and more than 70,000 New Mexicans filing for unemployment during the pandemic. While food banks in the state are seeing a great surge in demand, they’re not seeing as long of lines as other parts of the country.

In San Antonio, Texas, 10,000 people showed up to a food bank on one day. Though lines aren’t to that magnitude, food banks in the state are still seeing long lines. The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico said it’s seen about a 40% increase in clients. Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico said it’s feeding up to 1,800 families a week just at three of its distribution sites combined.

“We’ve had to get creative in how we run our operations, we’ve had to be creative in how we distribute food, and it’s meant that it’s changed sort of the food bank world in general,” said Sonya Warwick, with Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico.

The state said one factor that may be helping New Mexico food banks is that early on in the pandemic, the state came up with a new operation to feed elderly, disabled adults and families at schools. While already trying to meet demand, food banks are preparing for even more people to need them as the pandemic continues and more people may lose jobs or run out of savings.

“The longer this virus lingers on, that will mean a longer-term need for people who are struggling to access basic things like food,” said Warwick. “And in a state where we already have high poverty rates, that’s going to exacerbate the problem even further.” Roadrunner is preparing to feed more families by finding new vendors to source food from, allocating more of its budget to purchasing food and finding more volunteers.

