New Mexico flu season ends after more child hospitalizations, deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re feeling sick, it is probably not the flu. A report from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) shows that flu season is over, and it was a rough one.

A lot more people reported flu-like symptoms this year, and it was especially severe for children. “We do know there were more child influenza deaths and more child influenza hospitalizations than usual and that’s because of Influenza B, which is usually not the main virus during influenza season,” said Dr. Michael Landen, State Epidemiologist with NMDOH. The Health Department said at least five children died of the flu this season.

Overall, the flu season came on earlier and stronger than usual, with a huge spike of cases around late December and early January. Dr. Landen said that was mainly Influenza B. Then, we got a second peak with Influenza A, specifically H1N1, before the flu season ended last month.

NMDOH said it does not believe coronavirus fears drove more people to the doctor, driving up the flu case count. “Our first COVID case was like mid-March, so for most of the season, that really wasn’t a big issue for us,” Dr. Landen said.

NMDOH collects data on flu-like symptoms people report at the ER or outpatient clinics, lab test results, hospitalizations, and deaths to get the full picture of how the flu impacts our state. If there is more of an overlap in the future with coronavirus and the flu hitting at the same time, then NMDOH said it may have to rely more heavily on lab testing to distinguish between the two. State health officials said, fortunately, the flu season ended a little early this year.

