New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s top finance official has stepped down as the state’s budget crisis builds. Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson says she will leave her position at the end of May for a job closer to her family in Albuquerque.

Her departure comes as the state anticipates a budget crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislative finance committee believes state spending during the coming budget year could wipe out reserves.

