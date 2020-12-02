New Mexico Finance Authority to offer grants to small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some much needed financial relief will soon be offered to small businesses across New Mexico. The New Mexico Finance Authority is expected to open applications for Small Business CARES Relief Grants next week. The funds were appropriated last week during the special session.

NMFA officials will be holding a webinar Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the application process and eligibility requirements. Registration is required and those who are interested in learning more can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/regi…/4162027955441727759.

NMFA says applications will open up the week of Dec. 7 and businesses can register to receive an application, guidelines, and helpful tools for applying as soon as they are finalized. To fill out the CARES Continuity Grant Information Request Form visit https://newmexicofinanceauthority.formstack.com/…/sbcg_information_request_form_

