New Mexico extends indoor mask requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will be extending the statewide requirement that face masks be worn in all indoor public spaces with limited exceptions and regardless of vaccination status through at least November 12. The announcement was made on Friday, October 15 by the governor’s office.

The mask requirement was re-implemented in August by the New Mexico Department of Health in an attempt to slow down the state’s rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. In a press release, the governor’s office reports that staffed hospital beds continue to be in short supply and unvaccinated individuals are spreading the more infectious variant of COVID-19.

This is leading hospitals to become closer to implementing crisis standards of care. Health officials continue to recommend that individuals wear tight-fitting face masks in indoor areas as they are effective against the spread of the Delta variant.

In counsel with the state Medical Advisory Team and health officials, the governor may decide to extend or lift the mask requirement as necessary. The separate public health order that requires health care workers to be vaccinated and vaccinate-or-test requirements for school workers continues to remain in place.

Health officials continue to advise New Mexicans to get vaccinated. New Mexicans can learn about whether they are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot online at vaccinenm.org/boosters.