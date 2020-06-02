New Mexico Environment Dept. to conduct pool inspections as facilities reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this week, the New Mexico Environment Department will be starting inspections at some public venues. The New Mexico Department of Health issued a health order on Monday that allows public swimming poos to open but only for lessons and lap swimming.

Swimming pools can also only operate at up to 50% capacity and social distancing must be enforced. Facilities will be inspected by NMED which will ensure that pools are ready to open safely and in a sanitary way.

This includes that facilities have correct disinfectant levels and other water chemistry guidelines are met. The inspections also make sure lifeguards are properly trained and are also certified to administer CPR.

Once pools and aquatic venues are allowed to operate they must also follow the Center for Disease Control’s “Considerations for Public Pools, Hot Tubs, and Water Playgrounds During COVID-19”. NMED pool regulations apply to public pools, aquatic centers, schools, recreation parks, colleges, recreation districts, city, municipal, county, and state pools as well as pools that operate ith other political subdivisions.

The NMED states that it will work quickly and efficiently with its resources to complete inspections. The first round of inspections are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

