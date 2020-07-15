New Mexico Environment Department suspends food permits to restaurants open for indoor dining despite public health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department said Monday that it suspended food permits from four New Mexico restaurants that opened for dine-in services in violation of the current public health order. The four restaurants provided dine-in services despite the public health order that went into effect Monday.

“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release Tuesday. “We are grateful to the hundreds of food establishments around the state who are committed to protecting their employees, customers and their industry.”

NMED suspended food service permits from:

Pizza Inn on 1210 West Pierce Street in Carlsbad

Pizza Inn on 3005 National Parks Highway in Carlsbad

Pizza Inn on 1943 North Grimes in Hobbs

Trinity Hotel 201 South Canal in Carlsbad

NMED said if the restaurants correct the violations they may request that NMED reinstate their food service permit. NMED also said they inspected two Weck’s restaurants in Santa Fe and Farmington which were operating in violation by providing dine-in services. NMED said the Weck’s restaurant management agreed to comply and ceased indoor dining.

NMED says the Food Service and Sanitation Act (NMSA 1978, Section 25-1-9) authorizes NMED to immediately suspend a permit if “conditions within a food service establishment present a substantial danger of illness, serious physical harm or death to consumers who might patronize the food service establishment.”

Related Content: