New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for certain states

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order on Thursday, amending the mandatory quarantine for people arriving into the state. The revision exempts travelers and residents arriving from states with lower COVID-positivity rates while keeping the quarantine requirement in place for those arriving from high-risk states.

Additionally, the governor announced a change to the state’s operative emergency public health order amending occupancy limits for hotels. The changes are effective Friday, September 4.

Individuals who arrive from states that have a 5% positivity rate or greater or a new case rate greater than 80 per one million residents that are each calculated over a seven-day rolling averate, must physically separate themselves from others in a residence or a place of lodging for at least 14 days from their date of entry into New Mexico or for the length of their time in the state, whichever is shorter.

However, individuals who can show documentation of a valid, negative COVID-19 test that was taken 72-hours before of after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement regardless of the state they are coming from.

The high-risk states and territories where quarantine is required for arrivals as of September 2 are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The quarantine requirement applies to those arriving in New Mexico from outside of the United States as well.

Previously, the mandatory quarantine was required for visitors and residents arriving from any state and was the most strict travel-related quarantine of any U.S. state. Under the revised order, individuals arriving from states with a 5% positivity rate or lower, or a new case rate lower than 80 per one-million residents are advised to be tested for COVID-19 within five to seven days of their arrival in the state. Individuals are advised to consider self-isolation after arriving from anywhere outside of New Mexico, however, the quarantine requirement no longer applies to visitors and residents who are arriving from lower-risk states.

Those who have taken a COVID-19 test will self-isolate or self-quarantine while they wait for the results of the test. This exemption does not apply to individuals entering New Mexico after traveling outside of the United States.

The list of states where the quarantine order applies will be updated weekly at cv.nmhealth.org. The requirements apply to visitors arriving both by road and by air travel.

The state’s emergency public health order requires that places of lodging may operate at a maximum of 50% occupancy. Effective on Friday, September 4, an amendment to the health order allows places of lodging that have been safe-certified may expand maximum occupancy to 75%.

All places of lodging must operate in accordance to COVID-Safe Practices. As before, the mandatory self-quarantine doesn’t apply to the following:

Persons employed by airlines

Persons performing public safety or public health functions

Military personnel and their dependents

Federal employees

Persons employed by a federal agency or national defense contractor

Emergency first responders and health care workers

Persons arriving in the state pursuant to a court order

Persons who are employed or contracted by an essential business, as defined in the state’s operative emergency public health order, who are traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities

New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for matters attendant to parenting responsibilities

New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care

All effective requirements of the state’s emergency public health order apply to those groups of individuals including the statewide requirement to wear a face covering at all times in public. Those who are quarantined after arriving into the state from a high-risk state can leave the residence or place of lodging where they are quarantining for medical care only.

Those who are self-quarantining should not allow others into the reisdence or place of lodging where they are quarantined except or those designated by the New Mexico Department of Health or those providing medical care or emergency response. Family members are allowed to visit a quarantined person however, those visitors must then self-quarantine for no less than 14-days.

Non-compliant individuals are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.