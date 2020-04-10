1  of  2
New Mexico donor services encourage donations amid pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of procedures have come to a halt amid the pandemic but organ transplants are not one of them.

It’s National Donate Life Month and the New Mexico Donor Services is still encouraging you to give if you can. Officials say they are working to make sure that donating stays available and safe.

“We are doing everything we can to still advocate for those on a waiting list and make sure to work with our donors and hospitals to save as many lives during these trying times as we can,” said Wayne Dunlap.

There are currently two transplant facilities in New Mexico, one specializing in kidneys and the other for the pancreas. Both are still open.

