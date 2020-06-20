New Mexico donating face coverings to small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is donating thousands of masks to local small businesses. The masks, manufactured by the apparel company Hanes, were donated by the federal emergency management agency, for employees and customers who don’t have their own. The department received 171,000 cloth masks and delivered 60,000 of them to Albuquerque Thursday. The rest will be delivered around the state by next week.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham is committed to opening up New Mexico and doing so safely. Face masks are an important tool to making this happen,” Secretary Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim said in a press release. “ The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is pleased to support this goal, and we’re grateful to the Association of Commerce and Industry and our many Chambers of Commerce who are assisting in distributing these cloth masks across the state,” she said.

The masks will be distributed in the following New Mexico cities through their local chambers of commerce and the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry: