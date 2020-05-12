New Mexico doctor uses model to forecast COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who helped uncover more than $250 million in Medicaid fraud in the state in 2014 is using the same model to forecast coronavirus cases.

“It tells you the total number of people who are getting infected in every state every day. The reason that’s important, if the virus is going to be managed properly, then the infection rate will drop,” said Dr. Jacob Kuriyan of Physmark Inc. & Care Maps Inc.

Dr. Kuriyan says he took a different approach to create a tool to monitor COVID-19 cases. He says if infections exceed the trend line on his model, then it would be a sign that programs are not working. Dr. Kuriyan says the dashboard is meant for educational purposes and to help forecast what will happen over the next ten days with cases.

