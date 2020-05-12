New Mexico doctor uses model to forecast COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who helped uncover more than $250 million in Medicaid fraud in the state in 2014 is using the same model to forecast coronavirus cases.

“It tells you the total number of people who are getting infected in every state every day. The reason that’s important, if the virus is going to be managed properly, then the infection rate will drop,” said Dr. Jacob Kuriyan of Physmark Inc. & Care Maps Inc.

Dr. Kuriyan says he took a different approach to create a tool to monitor COVID-19 cases. He says if infections exceed the trend line on his model, then it would be a sign that programs are not working. Dr. Kuriyan says the dashboard is meant for educational purposes and to help forecast what will happen over the next ten days with cases.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss