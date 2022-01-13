New Mexico Dept. of Veterans Services postponing in-person events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services to postpone all scheduled in-person events and outreach visits in January and February.

The hope is to reschedule the events for March. Office visits to filled offices will continue on an appointment-only basis. They will offer remote benefits assistance by phone or email.

