New Mexico Dept. of Health to send COVID-19 test results by text, email

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Health Department will now deliver both positive and negative COVID-19 test results by text and email according to a news release.

“This is a real problem. Less than half of people the DOH and our partners call actually pick up,” said acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez in the same news release. “If you get a COVID test, or you’ve been exposed, isolate yourself until you receive your results. The virus is so widespread in our state right now that everyone should assume they – and everyone they come into contact with – has been infected. In this way, we can model good public health behavior in our daily lives.”

Previously, anyone who tested positive would receive a phone call and only those who tested negative would get a text if they opted to. Now anyone who registers for a COVID-19 test on the state’s website will be signed up for text and email notifications. Officials say with the surge in testing, this will help cut down on wait time for results to come back.

NMDOH says contact tracers will continue to follow up with a phone call to a positive individual and it is critical people answer the call. For more information on isolation instructions, you can visit cv.nmhealth.org/how-to-isolate-when-positive.