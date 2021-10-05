New Mexico Dept. of Health offers free printed COVID-19 materials

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is offering kits of printed COVID-19 information to anyone who wants them. The kits come with banners, posters, flyers and postcards covering topics like myth versus fact and vaccine registration.
The materials are available in multiple languages. Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals interested in distributing the materials can order them by email. According to a news release from the department, the following are the steps to get materials:
- Write “NMDOH Order” into the subject line of an email to abqne@minutemanpress.com
- In the body of the email, include a contact name, organization name, email, and phone number.
- Decide which materials you would like to be printed.
- Small Kits – 2 Banners, 25 Posters, 50 Flyers, 50 Postcards
- Large Kits – 5 Banners, 50 Posters, 100 Flyers, 100 Postcards
- Individual Items – Banners (2 or 5), Posters (25 or 50), Flyers (50 or 100), Postcards (50 or 100)
- Include the names of the file(s) you want printed and the quantities. Be sure to include language preferences.
- Myth v Fact (English)
- Myth v Fact (Spanish)
- Stop Misinformation (English and Spanish)
- Teens Eligible Flyer (16, 17, 18)
- Vax Registration Help (English and Spanish)
- Vax Registration Help (¼ Sheet)
- Vaccine Blank Flyer (English)
- Vaccine Blank Flyer (Spanish)
- 3×5 Banner
- Flyer
- Flyer (Spanish)
- Mailer (Back)
- Mailer (Front)
- Poster (English)
- Poster (Spanish)
- Specify whether the materials will be picked up at ABQ Minute Press in Albuquerque located at 1631 Eubank Blvd NE, or shipped to your home (NMDOH says items can be shipped anywhere in the state).