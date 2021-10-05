New Mexico Dept. of Health offers free printed COVID-19 materials

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is offering kits of printed COVID-19 information to anyone who wants them. The kits come with banners, posters, flyers and postcards covering topics like myth versus fact and vaccine registration.

The materials are available in multiple languages. Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals interested in distributing the materials can order them by email. According to a news release from the department, the following are the steps to get materials: