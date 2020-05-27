New Mexico Dept. of Health bought masks at increased price

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New documents show the New Mexico Department of Health bought PPE at a significantly higher cost than the normal price. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that in April, the state spent about $1.63 million on half a million Chinese-made N95 face masks.

An invoice and purchase order shows that each mask costs about $3.25. That’s anywhere from two to four times the listed price of an American-made masks manufactured by 3M which has models costing between 68 cents, $1.27, or $1.78 depending on the level of resistance and design.

The masks purchased by the state were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and were made by the Chinese company Qingdao Miuton Medical Co. according to state officials. In the past, the governor’s office said getting PPE was a “free-for-all” among states.

The State Auditor Brian Colon tells the New Mexican his office is investigating the purchase and states it is “extremely concerned with these types of purchases and the risks they present”. According to the invoice obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, the order placed by the Health Department also included the purchase of 400,000 disposable gloves for $1 each.

It did not specify if the price was for a pair of gloves or for a box of gloves. The total amount spent on the order was $2.46 million.

The agency initially paid for the order with money from the state’s general fund but later on used federal funding from the coronavirus relief bill that was passed by Congress and added the money back to the general fund.

