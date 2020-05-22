New Mexico Dept. of Health accepting applications for contact-tracing jobs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Friday, May 22, the New Mexico Department of Health and the State Personnel Office is accepting applications to fill 200 to 250 coronavirus contact-tracing positions around the state. The positions range from entry-level through supervisory and the work will be done remotely.

Hiring for the positions will be done virtually. Position qualifications include experience in a health-related field or wok with communities on social service matters, social work, or case management.

Hired employees will work with around 150 Health Department personnel who have already started work in contact tracing and many have been temporarily reassigned from other department public health roles. Larger teams have been sent to regions with higher numbers of cases.

The Health Department strives to ensure that every person who tests positive for COVID-19 is identified, isolated, monitored, and supported through their isolation period and that all of their known contacts are also contacted and tested for COVID-19. The department states that this process is key to the state’s effort to contain the virus and to move into additional stages of the state’s economic recovery.

To apply for a position in contact-tracing, visit the State Personnel Office website.

