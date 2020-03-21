New Mexico Department of Health investigating COVID-19 case in ABQ high school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health notified Albuquerque Public Schools Friday that they were investigating a case of COVID-19 involving a Del Norte High School freshman.

APS quickly notified Del Norte families as well as the families of nex+Gen Academy located on the northern part of the campus. The NMDOH also suggested that students and staff self-isolate and contact the state if symptoms surface and medical attention is needed. APS is following guidelines provided by the NMDOH and education in all school-related coronavirus issues including preventative measures and reporting protocols.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.