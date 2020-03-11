New Mexico Department of Health creates hotline for coronavirus calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the coronavirus hits New Mexico, the state has set up a hotline for people to call if they have questions about the virus, or if they suspect they have it.

“We don’t want you, if you’re nervous, concerned, maybe some people might be scared as a result of this information to get in the car and drive to your healthcare provider,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

So far in New Mexico, there have been 90 coronavirus tests administered. Of those, 87 have come back negative, and three have come back positive.

Both Lovelace and Presbyterian say they’ve been getting coronavirus related calls and are referring people to the department of health. They too are providing the number to the hotline to those callers. “We want you to call. We will walk you through any next steps and we can help you identify whether you have a risk and we will continue to do that,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

Although the state wants you to call the hotline with coronavirus concerns, that doesn’t mean to call them if you’re in a serious emergency. They reiterated, if you are extremely ill, to call 911.

The Governor’s Office says there are at least 20 people answering the calls coming into the hotline. The hotline number is 855-600-3453.

