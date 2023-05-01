NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The app that alerted New Mexicans if they had been exposed to COVID-19 has an official end date. NM Notify, supported by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, will be shutting down on May 11.

According to a New Mexico Department of Health press release, the national funding and resources that made the app possible will no longer be available after that date. NMDOH says the app sent more than 1.5 million notifications to New Mexicans with the app if they might have had sufficient exposure to the COVID-19 virus to become infected.

Users of the app will be notified when it no longer will be operational.