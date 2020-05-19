New Mexico courts sending out jury summons in preparation for trials to resume

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There aren’t any trials underway because of the coronavirus, but people in Bernalillo County are still being called to jury duty. Since the virus caused closures across the state, New Mexico courts are mostly business as usual.

Everything that the court normally does, all proceedings, have been going,” said Sidney Hill with the Second Judicial District Court. “They’ve just been altered a little bit.”

Hearings are continuing via videoconferencing for judges, lawyers and defendants. However, the one thing that’s on hold are jury trials and the courts say they’re ready to move forward.

“The Supreme Court suspended the rules in terms of time limits for jury trials, temporarily,” said Hill. “Because this has gone on for longer than anyone really knew it could go on, at this point, all the courts across the state are making plans for how they can resume.”

Defendants have the right to a speedy trial and the courts are preparing for them to begin any week now. Some locals are already getting summoned.

“We don’t have a specific date for when that will happen but as soon as that date is determined, we will let the public know,” said Hill. “Our jury division basically has been proactive in making sure that they have a jury pool in the event that they get word that trials are resumed.”

Jurors may not be needed depending on when the state allows trials to resume, but the state doesn’t want to have to scramble to find jurors once it’s given the green light. The court says people should plan for it just in case if they need to make arrangements for things like work or childcare.

“It’s probably wise to let your employer know that you’ve been summoned for jury duty and that there’s a possibility that you might be called in,” said Hill. “Check in with the court and all that is, is just a call.”

The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled on Friday that anyone coming into a courthouse or a judicial building will be required to wear a mask. If someone doesn’t have a mask, they will have extras on-site to provide them.

